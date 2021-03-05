Home / India News / Farmers' stir to complete 100 days on March 6, expressway blockade planned to mark the occasion
india news

Farmers' stir to complete 100 days on March 6, expressway blockade planned to mark the occasion

The protesting farmers will block the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway for five hours, from 11 am to till 4 pm, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Wednesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Farmers shout slogans as they take part in a three-hour "chakka jam" on a highway.(REUTERS file photo)

The farmers' agitation against Centre's farm laws, which began on November 26, will complete 100 days on Saturday (March 6). To mark the day, farmers are planning to block a major expressway outside New Delhi tomorrow.

The protesting farmers will block the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway for five hours, from 11 am to till 4 pm, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced on Wednesday. The SKM is spearheading the farmers' agitation along with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

"We believe that after these 100 days, our movement will put a moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands, because the weather will also worsen," news agency Reuters quoted SKM spokesperson Darshan Pal as saying. "It will weaken the government, which will have to sit down with us to talk again," he further said.

"The laws are like a death warrant to us," said Pal, adding, "We are prepared for the long haul."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TN CM, Dy CM to fight from strongholds as AIADMK releases 1st list of candidates

No provision in regulations to take action against digital platforms: SC

Goa: BJP relieves state spokesperson as dissension deepens in Panaji unit

Bar on transgender persons, others from donating blood: SC seeks govt’s response

Tens of thousands of farmers are camping at the Delhi borders to protest against the three farm laws termed historic by the Centre. In these 100 days, the farmers have braved harsh weather conditions but remained firm on their demands. They want the repeal of the contentious laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

The protesting farmers claim that the new laws will weaken the MSP system. The Centre, however, has touted the laws as long-needed reforms in the agriculture sector and says it will bring investment to the market. The government has also assured that the MSP system will remain as it is.

However, farmers fear that it will leave them at the mercy of the big corporates and will end the 'mandi system,' where farmers are assured of a minimum price for their produce.

Multiple rounds of talks have taken place between the government and the farm leaders, but so far it has failed to end the deadlock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP