Farmers stopped at Noida-Delhi border amid CJP protest

Hundreds of farmers and workers headed to Delhi to join a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party were restricted at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza by police, leading to skirmishes and heated exchanges on Saturday.

In UP's Meerut, farmers affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) clashed with police during a protest in support of the CJP on Saturdat, October 10. (PTI)

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According to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), hundreds of BKU-affiliated farmers set out in tractors and trolleys following a protest call by the union’s national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait. The farmers were stopped at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza using barricades.

The confrontation reportedly involved heated exchanges and pushing and shoving between the farmers and police personnel. The farmers subsequently staged a sit-in at the toll plaza and raised slogans.

Deep Dive Why were farmers travelling to Delhi during the CJP protest? Hundreds of BKU-affiliated farmers set out in tractors and trolleys to join a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party. The march followed a protest call from BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Where were farmers stopped on their way to the CJP protest? Police stopped the farmers at Chapargarh village and the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza using barricades. The farmers then staged a sit-in at the toll plaza and raised slogans. What did the farmers and BKU do after police blocked their march? After heated exchanges and pushing and shoving, the farmers held a sit-in at the toll plaza. The BKU said the protest there would continue against the police action, with further steps to be decided on Rakesh Tikait’s directions.

Also read: ‘Delhi will not be held hostage’: CM Rekha Gupta targets CJP, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi after police crackdown

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{{^usCountry}} Pawan Khatana, BKU national general secretary and state spokesperson, said: “Stopping farmers from going to Delhi is the murder of democracy. The government should have listened to them instead of stopping them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawan Khatana, BKU national general secretary and state spokesperson, said: “Stopping farmers from going to Delhi is the murder of democracy. The government should have listened to them instead of stopping them.” {{/usCountry}}

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The union stated that its protest at the toll plaza would continue in opposition to the police action and its future course of action will be decided based on Tikait’s directions.

In a separate development, members of the Kisan Sabha and Kisan Ekta Sangh staged a demonstration outside a Greater Noida high-rise, demanding the release of detained farmer leaders and activists and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.