Farmers to organise panchayat in Muzaffarnagar, UP on September 5, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the Samyukta Morcha will visit states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to interact with the farmers about appraise them of the Centre’s policies. He also said that the protesting farmers will visit the Ghazipur border and hoist the Tricolour on the Independence Day (August 15).

Addressing the media at Lucknow Tikait said, “Samyukta Morcha has decided to go to Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab and other parts of the country and talk to farmers on government's policies and work. On September 5, there will be a big panchayat in Muzaffarnagar (UP). The entire country is captured.”

“We will go by tractors to the Ghazipur border on August 14 and 15. On August 15, we will hoist the flag. Tractors from two districts will go. We did not remove the national flag on January 26,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, he had also hailed the decision by the farmers of Jind (in Haryana) to hold a tractor rally on Independence Day. The farmers had decided to carry out the tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Union government last year.

“Carrying out a tractor rally is not a bad thing. People of Jind (Haryana) are revolutionary. They've taken the right decision of carrying out the tractor parade on August 15. Don't know what Samyukt Kisan Morcha decides...It will be a moment of pride to see the tractor parade with national flags mounted on them. It builds a spirit of nationalism,” Tikait had said.

The leader also said that farmers would arrive at the protest site in Delhi from Moradabad, Hapur and Amroha on August 14 and they would hoist the national flag in the protest site on Independence Day. He also said that a tractor rally would be taken out on August 15.

During the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 this year, a similar tractor rally planned by the farmers had turned violent after some of the protesters broke off from the route agreed upon initially for the rally. Some people also occupied the Red Fort in Delhi and had unfurled their flags while a group of protesters entered the city breaking through police barricades. Several cases were lodged following the incidents of violence in the national capital.