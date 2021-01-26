Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Protesters break police barricade at Tikri border

Farmers protesting against three agricultural laws enacted by the government in September last year will hold a mega tractor rally on Tuesday in Delhi. The protesters, who have been demonstrating at the borders of the national capital for the past two months, are scheduled to begin the ‘tractor parade’ a short while after the national Republic Day parade concludes.

The protesters who were camping at Delhi’s Singhu border have begun their march into the Capital, though the tractor rally will begin at 12pm and is expected to end by 5pm, as specified in the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) given by the police to them.

Security across the national capital has been heightened in view of the two big events--Republic Day celebrations and a farmers' tractor parade. The is a heavy security cover with deployment of thousands of security personnel in central Delhi and several border points.

