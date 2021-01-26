Farmer part of rally dies, protesters allege cops fired at his tractor

The violence during the farmers' tractor rally took a serious turn when one of the protesters died. The incident took place at Minto Road in central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The farmer's body was found crushed under a tractor, but the protesters allege that he was killed in police firing.

The farmers have kept the body wrapped in a national flag at the ITO intersection and are protesting. They claim that the tractor had overturned after police fired at it.

A group of protesters, meanwhile, entered the Red Fort on Tuesday afternoon and waved flags from the ramparts. A few of them even climbed on the poles installed in the premises and hoisted their flags.

Traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday due to the farmers' tractor rally.

The entry and exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines, ITO and Indraprastha metro stations were also closed as a precautionary measure.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protesters broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

They also drove their tractors on both carriageways of major roads of central Delhi.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was vandalised and at least two police vehicles were damaged in Singhu.

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of one of the participating farmer groups Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said that they wanted to conduct a peaceful tractor rally but the confusion over the route to be followed led to a chaos.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting against the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the conclusion of the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath.