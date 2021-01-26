Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts

The tractor rally which the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws took out in Delhi saw violent clashes between the protesters and the police. The farmers, who have been sitting near Delhi for over two months, were seen breaking barricades and vandalising vehicles.

Hundreds of protesters reached the Red Fort at around 2.30 pm and hoisted their flag. Police were seen removing the flag while trying to remove protesters from the 17th century monument.

The brazen farmers attacked the police personnel stationed at the Red Fort. One cop was seriously injured.

The farmers came to central Delhi deviating from the route which had been decided for tractor march in consultation with the police. Hundreds of tractors were seen on the roads around ITO in central Delhi where the protesters had blocked both the carriageways.

Hundreds of protesters were seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by the cops.

Several police personnel suffered injuries during the clash with the protesting farmers.

The New Delhi Traders Association announced on Tuesday that Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will remain closed for the say due to the violence at farmers' tractor parade.

"The tractor parade has gone haywire. The farmers have already reached ITO. I spoke to Police Commissioner and it was advised the markets remain closed. We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down," Atul Bhargava, the President of the Association, told news agency PTI.

The Delhi Police had given permission to the farmers to hold their tractor parade on select routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However, chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.