Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after farmers' tractor rally turns violent

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory after traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital after the ongoing farmers' tractor rally turned violent. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to give information about the situation.

“Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

“Traffic movement is closed from R/A Shankar Road to Talkatora Road & Minto Road. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes,” Delhi Traffic Police added in another tweet.

Read more: Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent

Roads around Meerut Expressway, Akshardham, Pragati Maidan, Vikas Marg, ITO, Mandi House, India Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi-Noida Link Road, Ghazipur border, Singhu border, and Chilla border had to be closed for general traffic earlier in the day as the farmers' rally got out of control. “Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katju Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela and DSIIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads,” traffic police tweeted.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO area in the heart of the city after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas. There were chaotic scenes at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

The tractor parade was to start from the Singhu border and move through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU Shahabad Dairy, Barwala village, Pooth Khurd village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. From Tikri, tractors were to pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza.