Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent

With farmers’ protest turning violent and protesters gathering at ITO, the market association in Connaught Place has advised traders to keep the shops closed on Tuesday.

Members of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) in Connaught Place said the initial plan was to open the market by 1.30 pm.

“The police advised us to keep the shops closed. Usually, we opened the market in the afternoon on Republic Day as a lot of people visited us. But looking at the situation in Delhi, we have decided to keep the market closed...“It is a day of peak sales for traders but safety of everyone is important so it is better to remain closed today,” said NDTA president Atul Bhargava.

“We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down,” he told PTI.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi and entered the Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national Capital, with hundreds of them deviating from the pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas. (With PTI inputs)