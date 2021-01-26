IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)
delhi news

Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent

Members of the NDTA in Connaught Place said the initial plan was to open the market by 1.30 pm but the police told them not to do so
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:26 PM IST

With farmers’ protest turning violent and protesters gathering at ITO, the market association in Connaught Place has advised traders to keep the shops closed on Tuesday.

Members of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) in Connaught Place said the initial plan was to open the market by 1.30 pm.

“The police advised us to keep the shops closed. Usually, we opened the market in the afternoon on Republic Day as a lot of people visited us. But looking at the situation in Delhi, we have decided to keep the market closed...“It is a day of peak sales for traders but safety of everyone is important so it is better to remain closed today,” said NDTA president Atul Bhargava.

Also read | Farmers’ tractor rally throws Delhi traffic out of gear

“We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down,” he told PTI.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi and entered the Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national Capital, with hundreds of them deviating from the pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas. (With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers at NH-24 Akshardham Ring Road in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 26. (ANI)
Farmers at NH-24 Akshardham Ring Road in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 26. (ANI)
delhi news

Tractor rally: Mobile internet suspended for 12 hrs at 5 protest sites in Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:12 PM IST
The order stated that even the areas adjoining Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi areas of Delhi will witness temporary suspension of internet services
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protesting farmer hurls back a tear gas shell towards police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(AP Photo)
A protesting farmer hurls back a tear gas shell towards police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(AP Photo)
india news

Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors on roads in central Delhi (ITO and Minto Road) on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades and defying tear gas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police gather as farmers protest during a tractor rally at the Inner Ring Road in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Police gather as farmers protest during a tractor rally at the Inner Ring Road in New Delhi, India, on January 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)
delhi news

After violence at farmers' protests, internet services snapped in areas of Delhi

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:06 PM IST
An official statement issued by the Union home ministry (MHA) said that internet was suspended in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)
delhi news

Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Members of the NDTA in Connaught Place said the initial plan was to open the market by 1.30 pm but the police told them not to do so
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmers hoisted their flag at the Red Fort on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
The farmers hoisted their flag at the Red Fort on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
india news

Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The farmers came to central Delhi and then to Red Fort deviating from the route which had been decided for tractor march in consultation with the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stand guard at Nangloi during farmer's tractor rally in New Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26. (PTI)
Security personnel stand guard at Nangloi during farmer's tractor rally in New Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ tractor rally: Security beefed up at Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM residence

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Police said that large groups of farmers trying to gather outside such places could not be ignored and that they should be stopped so that there is no breakdown in the law and order situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The overturned tractor in Delhi under which the body of a farmer was found on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
The overturned tractor in Delhi under which the body of a farmer was found on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmer part of rally dies, protesters allege cops fired at his tractor

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday due to the farmers' tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesting farmers at Red Fort, New Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26. (HT photo)
Protesting farmers at Red Fort, New Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26. (HT photo)
delhi news

Tractor rally: Farmers reach Red Fort, ITO intersection

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Delhi Police officers said the farmers had violated the terms of agreement on which the farmers were allowed to hold their rally today
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers break the police barricades at the Ghazipur border as move towards Akshardham during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26. (PTi)
Farmers break the police barricades at the Ghazipur border as move towards Akshardham during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 26. (PTi)
delhi news

Farmers’ tractor rally throws Delhi traffic out of gear

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Roads around Meerut Expressway, Akshardham, Pragati Maidan, Vikas Marg, ITO, Mandi House, India Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi-Noida Link Road, Ghazipur border, Singhu border, and Chilla border had to be closed for general traffic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tractors on ITO, New Delhi, on January 26. (HT photo)
Tractors on ITO, New Delhi, on January 26. (HT photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ tractor rally: Protesters reach Delhi’s Ring Road

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Deviating from the routes agreed upon during the meeting where they were to hold their rally, the farmers entered parts of central and North Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws. (Reuters Photo )
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws. (Reuters Photo )
india news

In Photos: Protesting farmers break barricades, deviate from tractor rally route

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Clashes between the police and farmers broke out on the roads of Delhi with farmers coming in from the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers push past the barricades on Delhi-Ghazipur border, Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
Farmers push past the barricades on Delhi-Ghazipur border, Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
delhi news

Tractor rally: Farmers clash with police, try to enter central Delhi

By HT Correspondents | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:23 PM IST
At Singhu border, thousands of farmers have got into both carriageways of the GT Karnal Road and are trying to enter the central parts of the national Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality slips, no change expected for the next 2 days: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was recorded as 2.1 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers from Singhu border march towards Delhi for tractor rally. (HT Photo)
Farmers from Singhu border march towards Delhi for tractor rally. (HT Photo)
india news

Tractors fall short, protesters from Singhu border set on foot to Delhi: Farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Tractors, many of which were decorated with the colours of the national flag, have been stacked with food and water as farmers from all borders will join the rally this afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
delhi news

50% of Delhi population has Covid antibodies: What the latest sero survey shows

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:28 AM IST
For an infection like Covid-19, it is thought that herd immunity would be achieved when there is a seroprevalence between 60 and 80%
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP