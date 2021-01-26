Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent
With farmers’ protest turning violent and protesters gathering at ITO, the market association in Connaught Place has advised traders to keep the shops closed on Tuesday.
Members of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) in Connaught Place said the initial plan was to open the market by 1.30 pm.
“The police advised us to keep the shops closed. Usually, we opened the market in the afternoon on Republic Day as a lot of people visited us. But looking at the situation in Delhi, we have decided to keep the market closed...“It is a day of peak sales for traders but safety of everyone is important so it is better to remain closed today,” said NDTA president Atul Bhargava.
Also read | Farmers’ tractor rally throws Delhi traffic out of gear
“We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down,” he told PTI.
Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in Delhi and entered the Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national Capital, with hundreds of them deviating from the pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas. (With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Mobile internet suspended for 12 hrs at 5 protest sites in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After violence at farmers' protests, internet services snapped in areas of Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ tractor rally: Security beefed up at Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM residence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer part of rally dies, protesters allege cops fired at his tractor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Farmers reach Red Fort, ITO intersection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ tractor rally throws Delhi traffic out of gear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ tractor rally: Protesters reach Delhi’s Ring Road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Photos: Protesting farmers break barricades, deviate from tractor rally route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Farmers clash with police, try to enter central Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air quality slips, no change expected for the next 2 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors fall short, protesters from Singhu border set on foot to Delhi: Farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% of Delhi population has Covid antibodies: What the latest sero survey shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox