IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
india news

At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi

  • Six people were rushed to the emergency department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
By Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST

At least 19 people have been taken to two Delhi hospitals following violence during the tractor rally on Tuesday in the national capital. Most of them suffered minor injuries and needed first aid, doctors from the two hospitals said.

Six people were rushed to the emergency department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

"All of them had minor injuries and were given appropriate treatment at the hospital and were discharged from the emergency department after a couple of hours. They had come in the afternoon," said a senior doctor from the hospital, requesting anonymity.

At the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital near Delhi gate, nine protestors and four police personnel were admitted to the hospital emergency.

Also read: Amit Shah holds review meet on Delhi's situation after violence at tractor rally

"Three of the four police personnel had minor injuries - cuts and bruises - and were discharged after being given first aid. The fourth police personnel has suffered blunt trauma and soft tissue injuries. He is currently undergoing an x-ray and other diagnostic tests to determine the extent of injuries," said a senior doctor at Lok Nayak hospital.

All the nine protestors seem to have sustained minor injuries.

"They are currently undergoing an x-ray to check for fractures etc. They will be kept under observation in the emergency department for five to six hours to see whether there are any internal injuries. But they are all stable and none are critically injured," the doctor said.

Today's tractor rally was part of a months-long protest by the farmers demanding a repeal of the three farm reform laws passed by the government last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest delhi
app
Close
e-paper
Protesting farmers remove the barricades after breaching the routes during their tractor rally, at Ghazipur border near Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
Protesting farmers remove the barricades after breaching the routes during their tractor rally, at Ghazipur border near Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Explained: As tractor rally turns violent in Delhi, what farmers want

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:05 PM IST
As far as negotiations with the government are concerned, the agenda of the farmers is to focus the discussions only on ways in which the new laws can be scrapped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Papammal runs her own organic farm where she has been cultivating a variety of millets, pulses, vegetables and corn for over nine decades.(HT photo)
Papammal runs her own organic farm where she has been cultivating a variety of millets, pulses, vegetables and corn for over nine decades.(HT photo)
india news

105-year-old organic farmer from Coimbatore is celebrating her Padma Shri award

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The centenarian’s day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am she is on the field working until the afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The violence during tractor rally led to chaos in many areas of Delhi and affected traffic. Many stations on various line of Delhi Metro were also closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ambulance collided with a truck early Tuesday morning(Representational photo/Getty Images)
The ambulance collided with a truck early Tuesday morning(Representational photo/Getty Images)
india news

Five killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP’s Bhadoi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • The victims were carrying the body of a person from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan when the accident took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law &amp; order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
india news

'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:46 PM IST
“Nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. Govt should act maturely & take the right decision,” Pawar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
india news

At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
  • Six people were rushed to the emergency department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students from the government college of nursing hold Indian national flags to celebrate the Republic Day, in Chennai. (AP)
Students from the government college of nursing hold Indian national flags to celebrate the Republic Day, in Chennai. (AP)
india news

Airports Authority of India celebrates 72nd Republic Day with fervour

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 PM IST
"On the 72nd #RepublicDay. celebrations, Arvind Singh, Chairman, #AAI unfurled the flag at Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex in presence of AAI Board Members, @aaiRedNR and other senior AAI officials," the AAI tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
india news

Karnataka's war on Covid commendable: Governor Vajubhai Vala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Vala said India took the pandemic as a challenge and became self-reliant in manufacturing PPE kits and ventilators in a big way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid the chaos, the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and use water cannons to stop the farmers from entering central Delhi.(Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
Amid the chaos, the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and use water cannons to stop the farmers from entering central Delhi.(Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
india news

Violence at tractor rally: Who said what

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • “We strongly condemn the violence seen in today's protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months” remarked Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday's incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah orders deployment of additional paramilitary forces in Delhi

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla met Shah and briefed him about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official told news agency PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers participate in tractor rally, during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, near Nangloi in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Farmers participate in tractor rally, during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, near Nangloi in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Some police personnel had to sit on the road in Nangloi to block the movement of farmers' tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhe Shyam Barle (Sourced)
Radhe Shyam Barle (Sourced)
india news

Barle gets Padma Shri for promotion of Chhattisgarh’s folk dance form

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:37 PM IST
A resident of Chhattisgarh’s Durg, Radhe Shyam Barle has been associated with the state’s Panthi folk dance since his childhood
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh talking to media in New Delhi.(ANI)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh talking to media in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with police in several areas of Delhi and stormed the historic Red Fort after breaking through barricades at different border points of the national capital on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyaram Reang. (HT Photo)
Satyaram Reang. (HT Photo)
india news

Republic Day: Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:22 PM IST
A Hojagiri dancer, Reang, 78, has been instrumental in the promotion and preservation of the dance performed by standing on an earthen pitcher
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative forest land that is to be diverted for the three projects inside the protected area is 163.43ha while the cumulative forest land required for such projects outside the protected area is believed to be another 200ha of forest land. (HT Photo)
The cumulative forest land that is to be diverted for the three projects inside the protected area is 163.43ha while the cumulative forest land required for such projects outside the protected area is believed to be another 200ha of forest land. (HT Photo)
india news

Goa infra projects: Members of wildlife board allege incorrect minutes

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Some members of the board said that the projects were not “unanimously” passed and that the minutes have not reflected the objections they had raised
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP