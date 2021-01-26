At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi
At least 19 people have been taken to two Delhi hospitals following violence during the tractor rally on Tuesday in the national capital. Most of them suffered minor injuries and needed first aid, doctors from the two hospitals said.
"All of them had minor injuries and were given appropriate treatment at the hospital and were discharged from the emergency department after a couple of hours. They had come in the afternoon," said a senior doctor from the hospital, requesting anonymity.
At the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital near Delhi gate, nine protestors and four police personnel were admitted to the hospital emergency.
"Three of the four police personnel had minor injuries - cuts and bruises - and were discharged after being given first aid. The fourth police personnel has suffered blunt trauma and soft tissue injuries. He is currently undergoing an x-ray and other diagnostic tests to determine the extent of injuries," said a senior doctor at Lok Nayak hospital.
All the nine protestors seem to have sustained minor injuries.
"They are currently undergoing an x-ray to check for fractures etc. They will be kept under observation in the emergency department for five to six hours to see whether there are any internal injuries. But they are all stable and none are critically injured," the doctor said.
Today's tractor rally was part of a months-long protest by the farmers demanding a repeal of the three farm reform laws passed by the government last year.
