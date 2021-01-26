Tractor rally: Amit Shah orders deployment of additional paramilitary forces in Delhi
Union minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and home ministry officials to review the security situation in the national capital after violence broke out at farmers' rally in several areas. In the meeting, it was decided that additional paramilitary forces will be deployed in Delhi.
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official told news agency PTI.
Watch: Protesting farmers clash with cops, storm Red Fort on tractors
Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava and IB director Arvind Kumar also attended the meeting.
The announcement comes in the wake of violence that was witnessed after police and the agitating farmers clashed with each other. A farmer was killed after his tractor turned over, allegedly after police fired at it. Several police officials were injured and were taken to hospital following the clashes.
Also Read: Mobile internet suspended for 12 hrs at 5 protest sites in Delhi
Earlier, the home ministry had ordered suspension of internet services for 12 hours at five border points of Delhi to ensure public safety. The telecom services were suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi areas of Delhi. Even the adjoining areas of these five protest hubs will witness temporary suspension of internet services, the order stated.
Hundreds of farmers took out a Republic Day tractor rally to protest against the three controversial farm laws that the Centre passed in September last year. The laws are- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
