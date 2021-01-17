Farmers' union seeks Delhi police commissioner's nod to hold protest at Ramlila Maidan
A farmers' union has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava seeking permission to hold the farmers' agitation at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.
The application was filed by Dr AP Singh, a lawyer on behalf of the farmer union--Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti (BKUL)--before the Delhi Police commissioner for immediate direction to hold or continue agitation in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
The lawyer, Dr Singh had filed the application before the Delhi Police commissioner, after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde asked farmer unions to write to Delhi Police seeking permission to hold or continue, if any, agitation on the farmers' issue.
On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.
The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
- The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
- The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
- The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
- Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
