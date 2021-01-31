Farm stir LIVE: Police register 38 FIRs in connection with R-Day violence

Numerous farmer leaders said on Saturday that there would be a record gathering of peasants and farm labourers on border points in Delhi on Tuesday as more and more farmers were moving towards the national capital. The protest against the three news farms laws passed by the parliament in September has entered day 67.





Also Read| ‘Not going to war’: Farmers’ leader calls for peaceful protest

“People from several areas area are heading towards Delhi borders to join the agitation,” Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said, according to news agency ANI. He added that a group of at least 700-800 tractors would leave for the Tikri border today.





The Union home ministry on Saturday had temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders till 11pm tonight. An official said that the decision was taken in order to “maintain public safety and averting public emergency” under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.





Also Read| ‘Repeal of laws must to resolve impasse’: SAD president Sukbir Singh Badal

The services were first suspended in some parts of Delhi and NCR on Republic Day (Tuesday) when violence erupted during the tractor rally. The protesting farmers on Tuesday had deviated from the planned routes and entered Delhi which led to clashes between them and the Police in multiple areas. Nearly 400 police personnel and 10 farmers were injured and the Delhi Police has registered 38 FIRs till now.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the central government’s offer to farmers of keeping the farm laws suspended for 1.5 years still stands adding that the government was committed to reaching a solution through dialogue. Speaking at the all party meeting, Modi pointed out that the government was only a phone call away from the protesters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON