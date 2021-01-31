Farmers 'ill-treatment' by PM Modi, Shah, may trigger unrest: Sanjay Raut
- Raut said that the events of January 26 could have been avoided by the Centre and alleged that the ‘infiltration’ at Red Fort was engineered to cause a split among the protesting farmers.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday cautioned the Central government over its handling of the ongoing farmers' protests against the three farm laws and said that the country has already experienced what happens when a spark of revolt was lit in the Sikh community. Raut, in his weekly column, said the politics is driving the country towards instability.
The Sena leader in his column RokhThok, in party mouthpiece Saamana, said that the ill-treatment of the farmers’ from Punjab, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, would spark unrest in the country.
On January 26, during the farmers’ tractor rally, groups of farmers deviated from the assigned routes, broke through security barriers and clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi. They also vandalised property and entered the Red Fort, where they hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag.
Raut said that the events of January 26 could have been avoided by the Centre. He alleged that the ‘infiltration’ at Red Fort was engineered to cause a split among the protesting farmers.
Raut also questioned the silence of PM Modi and Amit Shah over the entire issue. “Neither the Prime Minister has spoken, nor has our home minister. Modi and Shah are leading the country by occupying constitutional posts. Such a treatment of Punjab’s farmers is sparking unrest in the country,” the Sena leader wrote.
He further added, “The country has once experienced what happens when a spark of revolt is lit in the Sikhs. Therefore, linking the farmer’s stir to Punjab’s issues and causing unrest in Punjab should not happen. The government has engineered a split in the farmers’ protest. The infiltration at Red Fort was done to cause a split. Politics is driving the country toward instability. This needs to be stopped.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India monsoon season likely to be ‘normal’ in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Rajya Sabha, first part of budget session will adjourn on Feb 13
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 relatives held for torturing 7-year-old girl: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Mamata will be left, Shah jabs West Bengal CM over TMC leaders joining BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: BJP leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will soon issue guidelines for OTT platforms, says Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s political rise and fall after Jayalalithaa’s death- A timeline
- Whether Sasikala, who is popularly called Chinnamma in a continuing reminder of her claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy fights back for her place in the AIADMK will also point to the direction, her political career may take in the new innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam, Arunachal CMs will be responsible if abducted oil company employees die:ULFA-I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar records lowest temperature in last 30 yrs at -8.8 degree C
- Kashmir has witnessed a number of snow spells in December and January. The weather office has again predicted moderate wet spells from Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police arrests Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds differently-abled Kerala man for commitment towards cleanliness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge
- Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox