Farooq Abdullah declines to be Opposition’s candidate for President election

Srinagar: Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday declined to become the opposition’s joint presidential nominee, saying the Union territory “is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times”.

In a meeting of opposition leaders on June 15, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee proposed Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s names as possible consensus candidates for the July 18 presidential poll.

“I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature,” Abdullah said in a statement released on social media on Saturday.

“I have taken few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I have received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country.”

The 84-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar added: “I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times.”

The veteran leader said he has a lot more politics ahead that he was looking forward to making a positive contribution in the service of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

“Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,” he said.

Abdullah thanked Banerjee for proposing his name. “I am also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support.”

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday declined the proposal of the opposition parties to suggest his name as the presidential candidate.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 24. A new President has to be appointed before his term ends.