In surprise move, Farooq Abdullah elected National Conference president again

SRINAGAR: Veteran Jammu and Kashmir politician Farooq Abdullah, who last month announced his plan to step away from the leadership role of the National Conference (NC) to make space for the younger generation, was re-elected as the party chief on Monday.

NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar made the announcement at the NC’s delegate session held near the mausoleum of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdullah has been the party president since 1981 except for the period between 2002 to 2009 when his son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, 52, was party president.

Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha and heads the five-party alliance of Kashmiri parties, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), is yet to speak on the reasons for agreeing to continue leading the party.

Farooq Abdullah’s re-election comes less than a fortnight after his party announced his decision to step down from the party president’s post on December 18, saying he was adamant and has refused to review his surprise decision.

“I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities,” Abdullah told news agency PTI on December 18, adding that anyone from the party can contest for the post for the top post.

It was speculated Omar Abdullah would succeed his father.

On Monday, Sagar said only Abdullah’s nomination was received till the last date of filing the nominations and that the 85-year-old leader was elected unopposed.

(With PTI inputs)