‘How many Kashmiri Pandits have you brought back'?: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

National Conference MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government, said that the Prime Minister did not just represent one colour, instead he represented all of India.

National Conference member Farooq Abdullah participates in a discussion on Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Saying that the people of Jammu and Kashmir stood proud to be part of India, Abdhullah added, “But this nation has a responsibility not only to Hindus but to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and everybody who lives in India. PM doesn't represent only one colour, he represents India. He represents 1.4 billion people of India, let's not ignore that.”

Abdullah further said that while everyone makes mistakes, he had tried to bring Kashmiri Pandits back home, however it did not end well. Abdullah said, “When we tried, the forces from across the border killed innocent Kashmiri Pandits in a village. Immediately we stopped the 50 vehicles that were to bring them back home.”

Further, questioning the central government, Abdullah said, “How many Kashmiri Pandits have you (The Centre) brought back in these last 10 years? None.”

On Wednesday, the discussion on the no-confidence motion took place for the second consecutive day. The Opposition has been demanding for PM Modi to deliver a speech on violence-hit Manipur in the Parliament. The INDIA bloc has also urged that Manipur's chief minister N Biren Singh be sacked and presidential rule be imposed over the state which has been reeling from violence since May this year.

Abdullah further added, “Don't say we are not part of India, don't say we are Pakistanis, don't say we are traitors. You do not realise that we are a part of this nation.”

Responding to Abdullah's remarks, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, said that to allege that the central government had not done anything for the Kashmiri Hindus was not just wrong but was also misleading the House.

