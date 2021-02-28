FASTags, vaccine, banking transaction: List of rules to be effective in March

India witnessed a steady hike in fuel price in February, amid protest from opposition parties. On the first day of every month, Oil Marketing Companies announce new rates of gas cylinders. While that revision is expected on March 1, it may be noted that the cooking gas price has been revised thrice in February.

March also comes with a new set of rules. The crucial second phase of vaccination will also begin from March 1.

Here are the changes being effective from March 1:

FASTag

FASTags will remain free till March 1. The National Highway Authority of India waived the tag cost of ₹100 to encourage highway users to adopt FASTag. FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16. The system works through a unique code for every vehicle enabling digital payment of the toll tax when the vehicle crosses the sensors attached at the toll plazas.

Vaccine for priority groups

From March 1, the second phase of vaccination against Covid-19 will start in India. Those who are above 60 years are between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities will be able to register themselves for priority vaccines. While senior citizens will require just a photo identity card, 45+ people will require medical certificates. Private hospitals will charge ₹250 for one dose of the vaccines.

Banking

The banking sector will see a host of changes from Monday regarding online transactions and ATM withdrawal.

> ₹2,000 notes withdrawal

Indian Bank ATMs reportedly will not issue ₹2,000 notes from its ATMs starting from March 1. However, customers coming to branches will get ₹2,000 notes, if they need them. The decision has been taken as high-value notes are an inconvenience to customers. However, it is not known whether the ATMs of Allahabad Bank, which has been merged with Indian Bank, will also stop dispensing ₹2,000 notes.

>IFSC code

The IFSC codes of e-Vijaya and e-Dena, banks that have been merged with Bank of Baroda, will be discontinued from March 1. To know the new IFSC code, customers of those banks can send an SMS to 8422009988 from the registered mobile number in the format "MIGR<space> last 4 digits of the old account number". The customers can also call Bank of Baroda's amalgamation helpdesk at 1800 258 1700.