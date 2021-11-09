Fatehgarh jail violence: Prisoner died due to bullet injury, reveals autopsy

KANPUR The post-mortem examination on the body of prisoner Shivam who died in Fatehgarh district jail has revealed the death was caused by a bullet injury, a doctor and police officer familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The prison inmate died late Sunday night after getting injured in violence that broke out inside the district jail.

Police had denied firing on the prisoners to bring the situation under control. SSP Fatehgarh Ashok Meena had categorically denied police firing and maintained that the police would look into the reasons that led to Shivam’s death.

The post-mortem report showed that the bullet was found lodged in the left side of the waist area, said the doctor and police officer privy to the findings.

“He died of the bullet wound. The bullet ruptured the vital organs, and there was excessive loss of blood,” they said.

Director general, prisons, Anand Kumar, visited the Fatehgarh jail on Monday. Asked about Shivam’s death due to a bullet injury, he said he hadn’t seen the post-mortem report yet, but the fact had been brought to his knowledge.

“I haven’t seen the autopsy report. Yes, it has (Shivam died of a bullet injury) been brought to my knowledge. We are looking into it,” he told reporters.

The prisoners had taken control of the prison for more than three hours on Sunday after a convict, Sandip Yadav, died of dengue in the hospital. His death led to a series of violent protests, with inmates alleging that Yadav was not given proper and timely treatment.

In the violence that ensued, one prisoner was killed and three others, along with 30 policemen, were injured. The prisoners set the jail hospital and four other places on fire. Police suspect that the violence was a cover for a jailbreak planned by some hardcore criminals.

Yadav, whose death triggered the violence, had written to the district magistrate, Farrukhabad, on October 24 alleging that he was not being given proper treatment by the jail authorities. Apart from Yadav, the letter was signed by 15 other jail inmates supporting his contention of being maltreated. Yadav said he was unwell since October 18, but all he was getting was one tablet a day. A copy of the letter is with HT.

In addition, Yadav said when he complained to the jailor and the deputy jailor, he was threatened. He demanded that he be treated by a doctor at the district hospital. DG, prisons, Kumar said a three-member inquiry team was formed to look into lapses on the part of the jail administration. “It will not be appropriate at this point of time to make any further comment,” he said, adding that action would be taken against jail staff and officials if found guilty.

