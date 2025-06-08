Search Search
‘My son will not come back’: Father of Bengaluru stampede victim says compensation will go to wife, daughter

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2025 10:35 PM IST

Devraj's son, Manoj, was among the 11 people who died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru on June 4.

Devraj, the father of one of the deceased in the Bengaluru stampede on June 4, said on Sunday that he would use the compensation announced by the state government for her wife and daughter.

Devraj, the father of one of the deceased in the Bengaluru stampede on June 4,
Devraj, the father of one of the deceased in the Bengaluru stampede on June 4,

He said the cheque of 25 lakh given to him won't bring his son back, who died in the stampede that broke out during a victory parade of the IPL-winning team RCB in Bengaluru on June 4. 

"I have been given a cheque of 25 lakhs, but my son will not come back. I will not use this money for my benefit... I will put it in the account of my daughter and her mother and keep the money for her future..." Devraj said.

Devraj's son, Manoj, was among the 11 people who died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru.

The stampede occurred on the evening of June 4 in front of the stadium after a large number of people thronged to participate in the celebrations of RCB's first-ever IPL victory.

According to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the venue could not handle the size of the crowd, adding that the stadium's capacity was 35,000 but 2 to 3 lakh people had turned up for the celebrations.

The state government has appointed a one-member inquiry commission led by retired High Court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha to investigate the tragedy.

It has also announced a compensation of 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government had earlier announced a compensation of 10 lakh.

“I have ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 10 lakh each to 25 lakh. Our government hopes that families who have lost loved ones will not suffer further due to financial problems," he wrote on X on Saturday.

In addition to the government’s aid, the RCB franchise had earlier announced a compensation of 10 lakh per victim’s family and promised the creation of a support fund to assist those who were injured in the incident.

