Father of Mahadev app scam accused found dead in Chhattisgarh

The father of a man named as an accused in the multi-crore Mahadev betting app scam case has been found dead under suspicious conditions in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old deceased who worked as a security guard in a small factory, was missing since the last two days and his body was found in a well on Tuesday evening (Representative photo)

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of the death was yet to be ascertained, Durg senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ram Gopal Garg said.

“He consumed liquor on Sunday night with two of his roommates, and he went missing the next morning. On Tuesday evening, his body was found in a well at Achhoti village under the Anda police station, around 400 metres from his room,” Garg said.

The deceased was the father of an accused who allegedly worked as a cash courier in the Mahadev app case arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal agency has alleged that a forensic analysis and a statement made by “cash courier” had led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters had paid about ₹508 crore to outgoing Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Baghel has repeatedly denied the allegations and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing ED ahead of the assembly elections in the state.