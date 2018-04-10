Father of Unnao woman allegedly raped by BJP MLA died of shock and septicaemia: Autopsy report

The father of the 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides in Unnao, died of shock and septicaemia, according to his post-mortem examination report. He had as many as 14 injury marks on his body, the report said.

The man died at the district hospital in Unnao on Monday morning. The report released on Tuesday morning said all the ante-mortem injuries on the victim’s body were fatal.

“In all, 14 injuries were found on the body of the deceased. He died of shock and septicaemia and perforation in ascending colon (large intestine),” chief medical officer, Unnao, Dr SP Chaudhary said.

He said the viscera and sample of large intestine had been preserved for further examination.

Dr Anand Prakash, a senior gastro surgeon at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, said such injuries suggested that the victim had either been badly beaten or hit in the stomach.

The woman’s father was allegedly thrashed by Atul Singh, the brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and his aides on April 3.

The MLA’s supporters also registered a case against him at Makhi police station. He was medically examined at Unnao district hospital and sent to jail the same day.

For the next five days, the victim remained behind bars without any medical aid. Late Sunday evening, when he complained of abdominal pain, he was taken to the district hospital, where he died Monday morning.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on the “mysterious death of a rape victim’s father in judicial custody in Unnao” and has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking a detailed report in the case.