In Puthuppally, AK Antony campaigns for Congress, his son for BJP

The voters of Puthuppally Assembly constituency, who will exercise their democratic choice in a by-election scheduled on September 5, were witness to a unique father-son political face-off on Friday.

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony with his wife Elizabeth Antony meets former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy's wife Mariamma Ummen and son Chandy Oommen, in Kottayam on Friday. (PTI)

Veteran Congress leader and former union defence minister AK Antony and his son Anil Antony, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary, were both in the constituency to campaign for their respective party candidates. While they were not seen or photographed together, it was the first time the father-son duo campaigned in an election on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

While Antony continues to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest party decision-making body, he has retired from active politics and resides in Thiruvananthapuram. His son Anil, who earlier headed the Congress digital cell in Kerala, jumped ship to join the BJP in April this year and was subsequently elevated as the party’s national secretary and spokesperson on Thursday.

On Friday, the Congress leader paid respects to former chief minister Oommen Chandy, whose death necessitated the bypoll in Puthuppally, and visited the latter’s family residence. He was seen interacting with Chandy’s widow Mariamma and his son Chandy Oommen, who is the Congress candidate in Puthuppally.

Later at an election campaign meeting, Antony remembered Oommen Chandy, his friend of over six decades.

“In 1962, I met Oommen Chandy for the first time. I would visit his home in Puthuppally and meet his father and mother. I and Oommen Chandy travelled everywhere together, both in Kerala and outside. There are no secrets that we haven’t shared. We would discuss everything. I have not had a close friend like Oommen Chandy and I know I will never have one again. Only after him, do others have a place in my heart,” Antony said recollecting memories of his friendship with Chandy.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing it of harassing Chandy when he was alive and even after his death. “The voters of Puthuppally should not forgive the Marxist party which hunted and caused pain to Oommen Chandy. The public of this constituency should punish them. Their candidate should suffer a big defeat. Chandy Oommen should be given a resounding win,” Antony appealed.

At the same time, a few kilometres away, Anil Antony addressed neighbourhood meetings and engaged in door-to-door campaigning for the BJP candidate Ligin Lal.

When asked about him and his father campaigning for polar opposite parties, Anil told a local TV channel, “This is not a personal contest. This is a political contest between three parties. I don’t discuss politics [with my father] but we belong to the same family. We follow different political ideas.”

While Chandy and Ligin are the Congress and BJP nominees in Puthuppally, the CPI(M) has fielded Jaick C Thomas, who has unsuccessfully contested the seat twice. Elections in Puthuppally will be held on September 5 and counting of votes will be conducted on September 8.

