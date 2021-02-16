Home / India News / Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh
PTI, Pratapgarh
Both were rushed to a nearby community health centre from where they were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.(Representative image)

A 65-year-old man and his son were killed when their motorcycle hit a stationary tractor-trolley near Vishnupur village under Raniganj Police Station area here, police said on Tuesday.

Ram Murti Singh and his son Ajay (30) were seriously injured in the accident that took place on Raniganj-Patti road on Monday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raniganj, Atul Anjan Tripathi said.

Both were rushed to a nearby community health centre from where they were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Tripathi said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, he added.

