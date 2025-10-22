Father-wife affair, ‘plot’ to kill: Shocking claims by Ex-Punjab DGP's son Aqil Akhtar before death

‘Plan to have me killed’: Making serious allegations against his father and other family members, Aqil alleged in one of the videos that his father, mother, and sister could get him framed in a false case and imprison or even kill him. "I feel they will frame me in a false case... Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or even killed, but they are unable to have their way," he said in the video.

Stunning turn in the case: Although the case was closed initially, it was reopened after several posts and videos, allegedly made by Aqil before his death, describing personal disputes and concerns over threats to his life, surfaced.

Aqil, an advocate, was found dead at his Panchkula residence in Haryana on October 16. Initially, the police had ruled out foul play, and his body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

Aqil Akhtar, the couple's son, was found dead last week, but the case took a chilling turn on Tuesday after 35-year-old Aqil’s old social media posts suggesting threats to his life surfaced online.

Several shocking details and claims have emerged ever since the death of Punjab's former Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa took a stunning turn, leading to the arrest of the ex-top cop and his wife Razia Sultana, a former state minister.

‘Father-wife affair': Aqil said he was under a lot of stress and mental trauma after he claimed that his father and his wife were having an affair. “I have discovered my wife's affair with my dad,” he said.

Allegations against mother, sister: He also accused his mother, Razia Sultana, and his sister of being “part of the conspiracy”. Notably, Razia was a minister in the previous Congress government in the state, while Mustafa is a retired 1985-batch IPS officer who served as Punjab DGP (Human Rights).

‘Plot’ to show him as mentally unstable: Aqil accused his family members of portraying him as mentally unstable. He said his family often told him that he was delusional and hallucinating. “They are trying to establish a false narrative," he claimed.

Statement retracted by Aqil: In another video, Aqil appeared to have retracted his statements and blamed his mental illness. “I was suffering from schizophrenia. Thanks to Allah, my family members are the way they are. I was unwell, so I did not understand anything. I am better now. I want to say sorry. Thank god I am blessed with such a family,” he said. However, the video ended with him saying, “Will they get me killed? They are all scoundrels.”

Family's ‘psychotic’ claim on Aqil: Meanwhile, his family alleged that Aqil was undergoing treatment at a hospital since he had become “psychotic” and was not mentally stable. Razia said that some people with "dirty political motives and negative mindset" are trying to exploit her family tragedy by filing “false” complaints.

Aqil's father denies charges: Reacting to the FIR, Mustafa said in a statement, “...It is the duty of police to register an FIR upon receiving a written complaint. The Panchkula police have only fulfilled that duty, and I welcome it. FIR registration does not mean anyone is guilty; it only marks the beginning of the investigation. The truth will come out soon and everything will become crystal clear.” He added that the family will not bow down to those indulging in “cheap politics”.