Ex Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, booked for son's murder, reacts to allegations: ‘FIR does not mean…’

Hours after the Haryana Police booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, Razia Sultana, in connection with the alleged murder of their son, Aqil Akhtar, the former official issued a statement dismissing the allegations, saying the truth will be revealed before the public in the coming days. Punjab's former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana have been booked for murdering their son. (HT File Photo)

Reacting to the FIR filed against him on the basis of a social media post by his son, Mustafa said, "The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone's guilt has been proven."

"The real investigation will begin now after the FIR is registered, and in a few days, the truth will come out before the public," he added in the statement.

The statement of the former Punjab DGP (human rights) came after his son Aqil's alleged murder, which was earlier believed to be a case of natural death.

Also Read: 'Will get me imprisoned or have me killed': What ex-DGP's son said in video before his death

Aqil was found unconscious by his family at his Sector 4 house in Haryana's Panchkula. He was rushed to a hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead. The police initially ruled out a foul play and his body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, following which the last rites were conducted.

However, the case took a shocking turn after a series of posts and videos surfaced on the incident and a complaint was registered by Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab.

An FIR was filed under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Mustafa, Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law.

Reacting to the case, the former DGP said, "If the police receive a written complaint in any matter, it becomes the duty of the police to register an FIR on that complaint. The Panchkula Police has carried out this duty, and I welcome it."

Mustafa retired from Punjab Police in 2021 and later joined the Congress. His wife, Razia Sultana, is a three-term MLA from Malerkotla.

Also Read: Ex Punjab DGP's son, found dead last week, had alleged father-wife affair

He alleged 'dirty politics and cheap thinking' behind the allegations made against him in FIR, adding "those who got the FIR registered based on baseless allegations should also be prepared to face the law."

"It is true that a mountain of sorrow has fallen upon us with the death of our young son, but this certainly does not mean that we cannot counter the vile actions of those with dirty politics and cheap thinking," he added.

In the video, Aqil Akhtar alleged that his father had an affair with his wife, and that his mother and sister were conspiring to kill him.