Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fatigue, complications more likely in diabetics who get Covid-19: Study
india news

Fatigue, complications more likely in diabetics who get Covid-19: Study

They also experience lower handgrip strength, according to a study by researchers from Fortis C-Doc in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Diabetes Foundation
Commuters walk along a railway platform after stepping out of a train in Kolkata. Fatigue and complications are more likely in diabetics who get Covid-19, a new study has found. (AFP/File)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 11:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Diabetics, who contracted Covid-19, were likely to experience more fatigue compared to those who did not. And those with high fatigue are likely to have higher inflammatory markers during the course of the infection as well as increased blood sugar levels afterwards. They also experience lower handgrip strength, according to a study by researchers from Fortis C-Doc in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Diabetes Foundation.

Fatigue is the most common symptom that patients who have recovered from Covid-19 experience.

“Fatigue is a predominant and very debilitating factor, present afterwards in both hospitalized and non-hospitalised Covid patients. Fatigue and associated symptoms decrease quality of life and interfere with normal working capacity. The study shows diabetes complicates the course of Covid-19 and influences long Covid-19,” said Dr Anoop Misra, director of diabetes and endocrinology, Fortis C-DOC.

Also Read: Lancet publication marks safety and efficacy of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

“In addition, diabetes poses challenges in the recovery of patients. It is imperative, therefore, for chronic diabetic patients to follow a healthy lifestyle, adhere to treatment guidelines and go for regular health checks.”

Those with high fatigue score of more than four are likely to experience the symptoms and hence their recovery and rehabilitation will need careful attention to nutrition, glycaemic control, and a graduated physical activity protocol, according to the study recently published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews.

RELATED STORIES

The study compared the level of fatigue among 52 persons with type 2 or adult-onset diabetes, who had a history of Covid-19, and 56 persons with type 2 diabetes but no history of Covid-19.

“This new important study re-emphasizes that management of diabetes should be sustained and more stringent during a pandemic. Blood glucose and blood pressure should be optimal and more aggressive glycemic management is required. Special care must be taken regarding nutrition and protein and vitamin supplements should be used as required. Exercise and physiotherapy should be started early after Covid-19 as it may benefit not only fatigue but cardiovascular and pulmonary health and mental well-being of the patient,” said Dr Misra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI asks US to track 2 accused in derogatory remarks against judges probe

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Don't want to rush, says health minister on Covid-19 vaccine for children

RailTel to implement tunnel communication system in Kashmir Valley
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP