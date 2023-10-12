Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Fault in tracks likely cause of derailment of North East Express: Initial probe

Fault in tracks likely cause of derailment of North East Express: Initial probe

PTI |
Oct 12, 2023 03:42 PM IST

The loco pilot was partially injured and his assistant suffered serious injuries in the accident Wednesday night.

Fault in tracks was the possible cause of derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar in which four people were killed and several injured, sources said on Thursday citing a preliminary investigation report.

Coaches of the North-East Express passenger train that derailed late Wednesday near Raghunathpur railroad station in Buxar district of Bihar(AP)

The report, signed by six railway officials including the driver of the ill-fated train, stated, "It seems that derailment occurred due to fault in tracks."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It estimated the cost of damage due to the accident at more than 52 crore.

The loco pilot was partially injured and his assistant suffered serious injuries in the accident Wednesday night.

The report also contained a statement by the loco pilot who said that the train passed Raghunathpur station, near which the accident occurred, at a speed of 128 km per hour, but soon after it crossed the station section it suffered a severe jolt at the rear end with excessive vibration.

As a result of the excessive vibration and the severe jolt, the brake pipe pressure dropped suddenly and the train derailed at 9:52 pm, the preliminary report quoted the loco pilot as saying.

It also quoted a gateman and a pointsman at the Raghunathpur station as saying that they saw sparks coming from near the wheels of the train.

The report stated a breath analyser test of the loco pilot and his assistant was negative.

At least four people died and several were injured when 12506 North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi bihar derailment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP