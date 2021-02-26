Home / India News / February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years
February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years

Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
By Debabrata Mohanty
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)

With the maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar touching 40.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, its highest temperature of February in the last 58 years, the state school and mass education department ordered that classes of students from class 9 to 12 be held from morning hours with effect from March 1.

After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. Though Jaisalmer in Rajasthan was the hottest city in the country with 43.1°C, in Bhubaneswar the maximum temperature was its highest for the month of February since February 23, 1963 when the mercury had climbed to 42.7 degrees Celsius.

With other cities in the state recording a rise in daytime temperature, the school and mass education department announced that classes 9 and 11 would be held between 7 am and 9 am. Similarly, classes 10 and 12 will be held between 9 am and 11 am.

Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. “A high-pressure zone extending up to Jharkhand and West Bengal exists over Bhubaneswar. Due to the presence of the high-pressure zone, the air parcels sink downward (towards Earth’s surface), and as a result adiabatic warming takes place. Moreover, factors like solar radiation (Insolation) and lighter wind add up to the heat. These phenomena together are behind the rise in city temperature to around 40 degree Celsius,” said IMD Bhubaneswar director HR Biswas.

