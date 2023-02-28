February was warmest in 122 years; brace for a severe summer: IMD

This February was the warmest in the past 122 years since India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records in 1901, officials said on Tuesday. Mirage seen after an increase in the temperature levels at Kartavya Path, near Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The average maximum or day temperatures were 1.73 degree C above normal over the country making it the warmest since 1901 and average minimum temperatures were 0.81 degree C above normal making it the 5th warmest in terms of night time temperatures alone, IMD said in a press briefing, while warning of a severe summer.

The weather department said there is a high probability of above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India during March to May. There is also a very high probability of heatwave occurrence over many regions of central and adjoining northwest India during the next three months.

IMD is also expecting warm nights with above normal minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during MAM, except south Penisnuslar India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely.

The seasonal outlook states March, otherwise considered to be Spring--a transitionary month to summer, is likely to record above normal temperatures over most parts of the country except peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely. In fact, there is a higher likelihood of heat wave conditions over central India even in March.

Above normal minimum temperatures in March are likely over most parts of India except south peninsular India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely. Rainfall average over the country is most likely to be normal (83- 117% of long period average). Below normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of northwest India, west central India and some parts of east and northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India.