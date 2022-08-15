Federalism is the backbone of India: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in I-Day speech

Federalism laced with rich diversity is the foundation of India and it should be kept in mind while moving forward, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his Independence Day address on Monday.

His remarks have come on the backdrop of the state’s recent differences with the Centre on certain economic policies, especially the one to limit the borrowing capacity of the state that pushed it into a financial crisis.

“We can realise the dreams of our freedom fighters as a country that incorporates its rich diversity and culture only by retaining federal principles,” Vijayan said after hoisting the national flag at the central stadium in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

The CM said the most striking feature of Indian nationalism is that the country can go ahead after integrating all languages and culture. “We should realise that it is important to have that perspective in the economic sector also. Strong Centre, contended states and local-self bodies form strong foundation of the federal system,” he said, adding that it was time to take the pledge to protect all constitutional institutions.

The state government is moving ahead at a good speed to eradicate the digital divide, extreme poverty and address issues of the homeless, he said. “The ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative launched after the devastating floods of 2018 is progressing fast to make the state most nature friendly,” he said, adding that Kerala is moving ahead in IT and start-up sectors as well.

In all 14 districts headquarters, ministers hoisted the Tricolour and took the guard of honour. In Pathanamthitta, the flag hoisting ceremony was briefly disrupted for a few minutes after it got entangled due to strong winds.