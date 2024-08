The general feeling among Indians either invested or detached from non-cricket sport after every Olympics swings between ohyeah-positivity and simmering gloom. Paris 2024 is most definitely the latter, mostly due to the medal count, which suggests if not a huge dip in performance at least a post-Tokyo standstill.

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (centre), Sakshi Malik (left) and Bajrang Punia (right) with others during the protest against the WFI at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on January 18, 2023. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)