Monday, Jan 13, 2020
‘Fee issue at JNU resolved, students should call off agitation’: HRD Minister

The revised hostel room charges however will remain applicable with 50% concession for BPL students.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh seen inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
The agitation by Jawaharlal Nehru University students should be called off as the thorny issue of fee hike stands resolved, said HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday.

The minister added that there were several rounds of meetings with representatives of the JNU students and teachers.

The ministry, said Nishank, took the lead by setting up a High Powered Committee (HPC) to look into the issue after the agitating JNU students demanded the same.

The Committee was appointed to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said over the course of meeting on 10th and 11th December certain mutually agreeable agreements were arrived.

The revised hostel room charges however will remain applicable with 50% concession for BPL students.

Till now more than five thousand students have already registered for the winter season.

The Ministry as well as the minister urged the students to call off their agitation since their key demand has been met with. He added that continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified.

He also appealed that institutions of higher education should not be converted into a political arena.

