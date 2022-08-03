Feedback mechanism for public grievance redressal system now operational: Govt

The government has undertaken comprehensive reforms for timely grievance redressal, including reduction in timelines from 45 to 30 days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Parliament.

Grievances of urgent nature shall be redressed on priority basis, he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Lower House, the minister of state for personnel said, "Feedback call centre to seek citizen satisfaction has been operationalised. Reduced timelines for resolution of grievances received on CPGRAMS from 45 days to 30 days."

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System or CPGRAMS, a portal created in June 2007, allows citizens to register complaints.

As many as 6,43,099 public grievances were raised during January and June this year on CPGRAMS. Of these, 5,48,303 were disposed of and 94,796 were pending, the minister said.

The Department of Financial Service (Banking division) received a highest 96,741 public grievances during the period, of which 88,738 were disposed of.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) got 67,972 (65,176 were redressed) and 35,370 (24,984 were disposed of) grievances respectively in the first six months of this year, according to the minister's reply.

On 29 July, the government had announced that the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) has introduced measures to empower CPGRAMS.

“The endeavour of the government is that the individual citizen’s voice must be heard, and the citizen must be empowered adequately to repose trust in the system. In this regard, DARPG has introduced several measures for strengthening CPGRAMS,” the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions had said in the statement.

