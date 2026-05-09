‘Felt insulted’: Dalit bride forced to get off horse in Rajasthan, protest escalates a week later

What started as a marriage festivity in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, turned into a campaign for rights in the city after a bride was forced to dismount from a mare she was riding as part of the wedding celebration.

Bahujan Samaj Party and people from the Dalit community marched to the district collectorate in Udaipur.(Representative image/PTI)

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The incident happened in Hariau village under Dabok Police Station limits, where Pooja Meghwal, who comes from the Dalit community, was forced to dismount a mare during the wedding procession, PTI reported.

The family claimed that the local strongmen opposed to the celebration, which led to a protest.

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"People forced me to dismount the mare. I felt insulted. My family members were assaulted," Meghwal reportedly said.

While the incident unfolded on April 29, the simmering anger evolved into a full-blown protest on Thursday. Members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and people from the Dalit community marched to the district collectorate in Udaipur.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident also gained traction on social media with users sharing similar experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident also gained traction on social media with users sharing similar experiences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the Thursday's protest, Meghwal joined the procession at the collectorate riding the mare again. The protesters raised slogans against the administration and submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor, demanding a fair probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the Thursday's protest, Meghwal joined the procession at the collectorate riding the mare again. The protesters raised slogans against the administration and submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor, demanding a fair probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The protestors alleged that around a dozen people, including women, were involved in the incident. To be sure, four people have been arrested so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protestors alleged that around a dozen people, including women, were involved in the incident. To be sure, four people have been arrested so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The villages have also questioned the fairness of the investigation and demanded that the probe be handed to another officer, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villages have also questioned the fairness of the investigation and demanded that the probe be handed to another officer, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhim Army state president Jitendra Hatwal, meanwhile, demanded action against those making token efforts that appear to shield those with a casteist mindset.

The Bhim Army has planned a protest in Jaipur if the demands are not met.

The Rajasthan Police said they had filed an FIR at Dabok Police Station and were conducting an investigation.

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