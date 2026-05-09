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‘Felt insulted’: Dalit bride forced to get off horse in Rajasthan, protest escalates a week later

The protestors alleged that around a dozen people, including women, were involved in the incident.

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:33 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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What started as a marriage festivity in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, turned into a campaign for rights in the city after a bride was forced to dismount from a mare she was riding as part of the wedding celebration.

Bahujan Samaj Party and people from the Dalit community marched to the district collectorate in Udaipur.(Representative image/PTI)

The incident happened in Hariau village under Dabok Police Station limits, where Pooja Meghwal, who comes from the Dalit community, was forced to dismount a mare during the wedding procession, PTI reported.

The family claimed that the local strongmen opposed to the celebration, which led to a protest.

Also Read: Rajasthan SI recruitment exam to be held afresh after cancellation by RPSC

"People forced me to dismount the mare. I felt insulted. My family members were assaulted," Meghwal reportedly said.

While the incident unfolded on April 29, the simmering anger evolved into a full-blown protest on Thursday. Members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and people from the Dalit community marched to the district collectorate in Udaipur.

Bhim Army state president Jitendra Hatwal, meanwhile, demanded action against those making token efforts that appear to shield those with a casteist mindset.

The Bhim Army has planned a protest in Jaipur if the demands are not met.

The Rajasthan Police said they had filed an FIR at Dabok Police Station and were conducting an investigation.

 
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Home / India News / ‘Felt insulted’: Dalit bride forced to get off horse in Rajasthan, protest escalates a week later
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