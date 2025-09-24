Bengaluru Sep 24 Cracking down against female foeticide, Karnataka Health Department officials, in coordination with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts conducted a joint secret operation in Kodumuru taluk of Kurnool district, officials said on Wednesday. Female foeticide: Karnataka health dept conducts joint decoy operation in Andhra Pradesh

The matter came to light after officials of the state health department got information about a case involving a 30-year-old woman from Malavalli in Mandya district who allegedly underwent sex determination test through an agent in Andhra Pradesh, they said.

The woman already had three daughters and after the alleged test, she found out that her five-month foetus was a female, officials said.

According to a statement by the health department, during investigation it was revealed that the woman's husband had come in contact with an agent at Guntakal bus stand on August 31 to get the sex determination test conducted.

Following information, a secret operation was conducted in coordination by the health department officials of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh at a private nursing home in Kodumuru taluk on September 21, after it was revealed that sex determination is usually done only on that Sundays, officials said.

The decoy operation was carried out on Sunday and the same pregnant woman and her husband were roped in, officials said.

As planned when the decoy couple visited the alleged nursing home in Andhra Pradesh, and handed over ₹9,000 for getting the abortion done, the health department said, adding that after conducting the ultrasound scan, agent Seethamma collected ₹7,500 from them. Out of this, she paid ₹2,000 at the medical store, kept ₹5,500 with herself, and left the remaining ₹1,500 with the couple.

The agent further revealed that the medical abortion would be conducted by a doctor of Guntakal, and provided the contact number, it said.

Based on this evidence, the information and case details were handed over to Andhra Pradesh State Nodal Officer Dr KVNS Anil Kumar for further investigation and necessary legal action, the department stated.

Speaking to reporters here, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that officials of the department, who have been carrying out sustained operations against those involved in sex determination and foeticide, successfully caught agents across the border in Andhra Pradesh.

Appreciating their work, he termed female foeticide a "social evil" and called for social awareness to eradicate it.

"In preventing female foeticide, whatever efforts the government and the department can make, are being made sincerely. Female foeticide is a social evil. It is important that our society becomes aware of this. For completely eradicating female foeticide, social change is essential," he added.

