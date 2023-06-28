Female medicos in Kerala suggest special surgery gear as hijab alternative

Several female students at a government medical college in Kerala have sought permission from their principal to wear long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods inside the operation theatre in a bid to strike a balance between their religious beliefs and performing surgical duties. In a letter to the principal of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, the students said they have to cover their heads at all times as part of their religious beliefs and were looking at alternate options since it was not possible to wear hijab inside the OT.

The students have sought permission to wear long-sleeve scrubs and surgical hoods inside OT. (Representational)

"Hijab-wearing Muslim have a difficult time, finding a balance between donning complaint religious attire and maintaining modesty while also complying with hospital and operation room regulations (sic)," the letter reads, as reported by NDTV.

Suggesting alternatives for hijab, the students said that long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods would allow them to maintain sterile precautions. The principal, Lynette J. Morris, said she would form a committee of surgeons and the infection control team to discuss the issue.

Morris told the media that the demand of the students cannot be accepted for now, citing patients' safety and international standards maintained in operation theatres.

She also explained to the students that they have to scrub and sterilise their hands up to the elbow and then wear the gown, and wearing long sleeves could be a problem. The principal said she would call for a meeting of surgeons and the infection control team to look into the matter.

The request could reignite the hijab debate that sharply divided public opinion on uniforms inside educational institutions.

(With ANI inputs)

