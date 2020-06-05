Fewer able to get tested as Delhi tightens rules

delhi

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:35 IST

Strict protocols and delays by labs in testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have triggered a rising number of complaints from people who say they have symptoms but have not been able to determine if they are infected, a situation that experts warned could eventually fuel a silent spread of the disease.

At least 8 testing centres were banned by the Delhi government on Thursday and the administration issued notices asking them to explain why there documents were not in order and the reason for now following guidelines on who can be tested. The move is expected to have shaved off at least 4,000 daily tests from the capital’s capacity.

“Every minute counts which is why Delhi government cannot compromise on any discrepancy which would consequently distort the facts in the daily health bulletin,” said a statement from Delhi government on the decision.

As a temporary measure, these labs have been asked not to pick up individual samples but samples sent by various hospitals and other agencies will continue being processed in these labs, the statement added.

“All guidelines are being duly followed. There may be some minor documentation issues but that’s because there’s lot of data to be fed into computer which takes time,” said the owner of a prominent private testing lab.

According to a doctor at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, who asked not to be named, the lack of testing could be causing people with no or mild symptoms not being identified for Covid-19.

“Asymptomatic carriers are a huge number that run the risk of infecting others. You need to open up testing criteria because these people otherwise will keep spreading the infection without knowing. Then there are people going for surgeries, or dialysis or chemo patients, who may be carriers and run the risk of infecting health care workers. Why is it difficult to understand that we need to expand not just testing labs but also testing criteria, and not restrict it,” said this person.

The testing criteria was made stricter earlier in the week when the city administration said only symptomatic close contacts will be tested for the disease, replacing a previous rule that allowed for asymptomatic close contacts of a confirmed patient to be eligible for a test.

“I have symptoms of corona – fever, cough, cold and headache – since I came in contact with my cousin who was found to be positive on June 1, after which I decided to get myself tested,” wrote Varun Vats, 26, in a social media post on Thursday that illustrated the complication from the rule change.

Vats finally managed to land a test four days later on Friday when a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh agreed to his request.

Another 26-year-old, Sambhav Bhalla, shared a similar experience. He said on Friday that he was self isolating for since four days after developing fever, bodyache and chills.

He said he called up several hospitals and private labs since but none agreed to test for “technical reasons”. “I would visit a hospital if I felt my condition was deteriorating. I am not even calling government hospitals because I know situation would be worse there as one of my friend’s uncles passed away and got his Covid test result a week after his death,” he said.

Doctors say it is important to make testing more accessible. “There is no other way to know how much of your population is currently infected. In fact, if possible, make it walk-in for it to be feasible and expand the list of those who need to get tested to even asymptomatic people as many of those returning positive are asymptomatic carriers,” said Dr Lalit Kant, infectious disease specialist.