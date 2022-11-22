FIFA fervour turns violent in Kerala as Argentina-Brazil fans clash, video viral
A video is doing rounds on social media platforms where fans in Argentina and Brazil jerseys are seen fighting using sticks and poles with the national flags of the World Cup teams.
Amid the fan frenzy that surrounds the quadrennial FIFA World Cup, a clash erupted in Kerala's Kollam after fans of Argentina and Brazil got into a scuffle - allegedly over an unidentified video clip. The incident took place in the district's Sakthikulangara area.
A video of the incident - that Hindustan Times cannot independently verify - is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The video shows a group of men - some wearing football jerseys - fighting with sticks and flagpoles bearing the two South American nations' flags.
As the fight rages, more fans - also in football jerseys - can be seen driving past. And, after the fight carries on for a minute, locals can be seen trying to bring the situation under control.
A case has been registered at the Sakthikulangara Police Station under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code - disrupting peace in a public space - on the basis of the video of the brawl.
Roadshows during the FIFA World Cups are a common sight in Kerala.
According to one report, in Kochi a group of 17 fans - residents of Mundakkamugal village 0 pooled funds and bought a house for ₹23 lakh - just to watch matches together!
Meanwhile, in Kannur, a man was arrested for allegedly tearing down the national flag of Portugal - led this World Cup by wantaway Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - that had been raised at a roadside junction.
A video of the man destroying the flag went viral on social media. Some reports even claimed that the man - allegedly a BJP supporter - mistook the Portuguese flag as that of the Social Democratic Party of India, a rival political party.