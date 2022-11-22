FIFA fervour turns violent in Kerala as Argentina-Brazil fans clash, video viral

Amid the fan frenzy that surrounds the quadrennial FIFA World Cup, a clash erupted in Kerala's Kollam after fans of Argentina and Brazil got into a scuffle - allegedly over an unidentified video clip. The incident took place in the district's Sakthikulangara area.

A video of the incident - that Hindustan Times cannot independently verify - is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The video shows a group of men - some wearing football jerseys - fighting with sticks and flagpoles bearing the two South American nations' flags.

As the fight rages, more fans - also in football jerseys - can be seen driving past. And, after the fight carries on for a minute, locals can be seen trying to bring the situation under control.

A case has been registered at the Sakthikulangara Police Station under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code - disrupting peace in a public space - on the basis of the video of the brawl.

Roadshows during the FIFA World Cups are a common sight in Kerala.

According to one report, in Kochi a group of 17 fans - residents of Mundakkamugal village 0 pooled funds and bought a house for ₹23 lakh - just to watch matches together!

Meanwhile, in Kannur, a man was arrested for allegedly tearing down the national flag of Portugal - led this World Cup by wantaway Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - that had been raised at a roadside junction.

A video of the man destroying the flag went viral on social media. Some reports even claimed that the man - allegedly a BJP supporter - mistook the Portuguese flag as that of the Social Democratic Party of India, a rival political party.

