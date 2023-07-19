Home / India News / 15 people electrocuted at Namami Gange project site in Uttarakhand

15 people electrocuted at Namami Gange project site in Uttarakhand

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2023 02:01 PM IST

State health minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who is in Chamoli, said that seven people injured in the incident were being airlifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh

Fifteen people were electrocuted at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Wednesday, state health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said.

Seven people have also been injured. (ANI)
Seven people have also been injured. (ANI)

Rawat, who is in Chamoli, said that seven people injured in the incident were being airlifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. He added that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

Rawat said that Ganesh Lal, a security guard on duty at the Namame Ganga sewerage plant site, was first electrocuted around 11.30am. He added that when locals gathered there, they touched a side railing and were also electrocuted.

One police sub-inspector and three home guards were among the dead.

In a tweet, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered his condolences to the families of those killed. “Extremely painful news has been received of many casualties due to electrocution in Chamoli. Those injured in the accident have been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into this unfortunate incident. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Namami Gange project is an integrated conservation scheme that seeks to abate pollution as well as to conserve and rejuvenate the Ganga.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out