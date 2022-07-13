File exhaustive report on PM CARES: Delhi HC to govt

The Delhi high court on Tuesday was irked by a “one-page” reply filed by the Union government to defend that the PM CARES Fund is a “Trust” and not “State” under the Indian Constitution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad took exception to the reply filed by the Centre last year in the plea, saying it is an “important issue” and is “not so simple”.

The high court asked the Union government to file a detailed and exhaustive reply on the plea and adjourned the matter for September 16.

“You have filed a reply in the case. One page to such an important issue? It is only a one page reply… Nothing beyond that? Such an important issue and one page reply is there. Whatever the senior counsel (for petitioner) is arguing, there is not even a whisper about it in the reply,” the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}