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Filmmaker Bharathiraja passes away in Chennai at 84

Born Chinnasamy on July 17, 1941, in Theni, Bharathirajaa, a screenwriter and director, shot to fame with films such as “16 Vayathinile”

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 02:59 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Filmmaker Bharathiraja, who was known for his unique storytelling and portrayal of rural life and inspiring generations of filmmakers and artists, passed away in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 84.

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay visited Bharathiraja’s family to offer his condolences. (X)

A recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, six national, four Filmfare, and six Tamil Nadu film awards, Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Chandraleela, and their daughter, Janani. His son, Manoj, passed away at 48 in March 2025.

Born Chinnasamy on July 17, 1941, in Theni, Bharathirajaa, a screenwriter and director, shot to fame with films such as “16 Vayathinile”, with icon actor Kamal Haasan playing the lead role and superstar Rajinikanth as the antagonist.

Bharathirajaa directed over 40 films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Some of his noted hits include “Sigappu Rojakkal”, “Alaigal Oivathillai”, and “Mudhal Mariyathai”, which had actor Sivaji Ganesan in the lead role.

His Telugu film “Seethakokachiluka” (1981) was a major success and bagged the national award. He trained actors and directors, including K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, and Pandiarajan, who began their careers as his assistants.

 
tamil cinema filmmaker padma shri
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