Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies, PM Modi pays tribute to 'eminent thinker'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolence on the passing away of eminent film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta. In a tweet, PM Modi said that Dasgupta was an eminent thinker and poet.

"Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Dasgupta died at his residence in Kolkata early on Thursday due to old-age related ailments, family members said. He was 77.

The national award-winning director was having kidney ailments for a long time and undergoing dialysis twice a week, family members said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.

"Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Condoling his death, filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, "Buddha da was making films, writing articles and active despite failing health. He had directed Tope and Urojahaz even when he was not well. It is a great loss for all of us."