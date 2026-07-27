‘Filth, garbage’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘puke inducing’ Gen Z protest videos from Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters were “filth, garbage and ugliness in one place,” BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Monday. The actor-politician, in a series of Instagram Stories, criticised videos of the student demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and said they were “puke inducing”.

Kangana Ranaut had rejected demands for the removal of ministers and officials. (ANI)

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“Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from Gen Z protests are puke inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once,” she wrote.

“Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?” Ranaut also questioned protesting Gen Z students' bringing up.

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{{^usCountry}} Calling India “a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication”, she said, “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling India “a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication”, she said, “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well... there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.” {{/usCountry}}

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In another Instagram Story, the BJP MP claimed that “sixty metric tonnes of waste” had been left behind by CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar after the demonstration.

Kangana Ranaut criticised viral videos from the CJP protest site and said they were “puke inducing”.

The CJP protests

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The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led satirical front, took to the streets after the NEET-UG paper leaked. Protesters had been camping at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for weeks since June 20. They demanded accountability for examination irregularities and the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over student suicides.

Their march to Parliament on the opening day of the monsoon session led to police crackdown on protesters. Cops lathi-charged students, used tear gas and allegedly fired pellet guns to disperse the crowd.

On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister. In his resignation letter, he said he was stepping down “for the sake of students and their future” and to ensure that students remained focused on their education. Pralhad Joshi has since been given additional charge of the education ministry.

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Students celebrated at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Kangana's ‘arm twist’ claim

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On July 21, a day after the CJP's Chalo Sansad protest, Kangana Ranaut rejected demands for the removal of ministers and officials. She said an elected government could not be pressured into taking such decisions.

“You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good,” she said. “It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself,” she added.

Ranaut also described the tense atmosphere inside Parliament on Monday when thousands of protesters attempted to march towards the complex.

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“We were worried. The gates were also closed. The Parliamentarians were inside. The mob were in the mode to attack and at one point we thought they might attack us so were scared,” she told ANI. Praising Delhi Police, Ranaut added, “I applaud the Delhi Police. They took the stones and injuries upon themselves and ensured that no harm came to the public.”

She also said the Parliament was meant for debate and accountability, not disruptions.