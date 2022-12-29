Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday after she complained of discomfort in her abdomen, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, doctors said.

A senior doctor said that Sitharaman’s condition had improved and she was discharged early in the day.

Doctors said that Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS’ old private ward on Monday afternoon with fever and infection. The 63-year-old minister was under treatment with the hospital’s medicine department.

“She came to the hospital with fever and pain in the abdomen. We examined her and found that it was an infection and she was admitted to manage that. Her infection is now in control,” the doctor said, requesting anonymity.

Medics said that Sitharaman was also dehydrated and was on antibiotics to control her infection.

AIIMS, however, did not issue any formal statement on the minister’s health condition.

Sitharaman is the Union finance and corporate affairs minister, serving since 2019. She has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2014.

She has also previously served as the defence minister of India, becoming the first full-time woman minister ever to hold the defence and finance portfolios. Sitharaman has also served as the minister of state for finance and corporate affairs and the minister for commerce and industry with independent charge. She was a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the party was sworn to power and also for a period after the party was in power.

“Busy parliamentarians often come with the problem of dehydration and especially during winter time you do not realise that you have not had water or any other liquids for long periods,” said another senior medic at AIIMS.