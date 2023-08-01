‘Couldn’t feed family’: 3 of Vadodara family die by suicide after he loses job

Ahmedabad: A 60-year-old man, his wife (50) and their son (27) died by suicide in Raopura area of Gujarat’s Vadodara on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said, linking their death to the family’s financial problems. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It appears to be a case of mass suicide. The family was facing financial issues, and this seems to be the reason behind the extreme step. The husband, who was in his sixties and the only breadwinner of the family lost his job as a security guard some time ago. The family was unable to pay rent for their house and did not have money to even meet their daily expenditure,” Abhay Soni, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2), Vadodara city, said.

Before he died, the man called for help and told the police that they planned to die by suicide because they didn’t have money to pay for food or repay loans.

The man had his throat slit, his wife had consumed poison and their son died by hanging, Soni told HT.

Police said the landlord’s wife, who lived in the same apartment complex, heard his cry for help early in the morning and found him sitting in a pool of blood outside his house with a deep neck wound, according to police. She called the ambulance, and the husband was shifted to a hospital.

The man, who could only whisper due to the deep cut on his neck, told the police about their financial situation. “He also said he had taken a personal loan and did not have money to even feed his family, let alone repay the loan,” said Soni.

The man died at 5pm on Tuesday.

Soni said the investigators hadn’t found any evidence to indicate that it could be murder.

“The postmortem report and our investigation indicate that this is a case of suicide. The wife’s cause of death was due to consuming pesticide, and the amount involved suggests it was not forcibly administered due to its strong smell,” Soni added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

