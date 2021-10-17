Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Finishing off rivals through central agencies new policy: Sanjay Raut attacks Centre
india news

Finishing off rivals through central agencies new policy: Sanjay Raut attacks Centre

Sanjay Raut alleged that Central investigating agencies are working at the behest of the ruling party to finish off political rivals in Maharashtra.
Sanjay Raut alleged that Central investigating agencies are working at the behest of the ruling party to finish off political rivals in Maharashtra. (PTI)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 06:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre, alleging the misuse of investigative agencies. This attack came after a few ministers in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government faced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax raids.

Raut alleged that Central investigating agencies are working at the behest of the ruling party to finish off political rivals in Maharashtra. "Is there a rule of law or (a rule of) raids in Maharashtra? This is the question which comes to one's mind considering the record-break raids being conducted through Central investigating agencies," news agency PTI quoted Raut as writing in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' of which he is the executive editor.

Earlier, Delhi rulers used to lie but now (ordering) frequent raids have become a new business without any capital investment, PTI reported him saying further.

Finishing off the unwanted political rivals through these agencies seems to have become a new policy, Raut stated.

"Use people's money, government machinery to remove political opponents. In the past, contract killings were the order of the day in Mumbai (when Underworld was active). Hitmen were hired on contract to kill rivals (by gangs). This is now replaced by 'government killing'. Central investigating agencies are working as contract killers for the party in power in Delhi," Raut was quoted as saying.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking over the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Raut said that anti-drug agency could find only herbal tobacco in Khan's possession even though he was arrested under the pretext of his involvement in a drug racket and put in jail for eight months.

"Now the court has granted him bail. The court said herbal tobacco was found in the possession of Khan and not drugs. Malik should file cases against NCB officials," Raut said in the write-up.

The Sena leader then went on to attack the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for raiding homes of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh instead of finding out the whereabouts of Param Bir Singh, the former commissioner of Mumbai police, who had accused Deshmukh of corruption with the help of some police officers when he was serving as the home minister of the state.

Raut also slammed the raids conducted recently by the Income Tax department on the family members of NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay raut
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cloudburst may have led to latest Kerala disaster, say experts

‘Priyanka Gandhi will be Congress’ face in UP elections’: Party leader PL Punia

Bihar deputy CM hits out at opposition for not coming together over J&K killings

PM Modi speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan, says Kerala landslide situation saddening
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP