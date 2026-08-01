FIR against 3 Instagram accounts in Bengaluru for ‘offensive’ content against Rahul Gandhi

Three Instagram account holders have reportedly been booked in Bengaluru for allegedly using offensive and defamatory language in their posts against LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Three Instagram accounts are accused of making posts using offensive language against Rahul Gandhi.

The FIR has been filed based on a complaint by a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on July 27, the Deccan Herald said in a report published on Thursday.

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Three Instagram accounts are at the centre of this case - ground.reality_india, raashtravaadhi2 and manvithamanojsamanvi, the report further added.

The complaint accuses the first account of using “defamatory and sexually explicit” remarks against Rahul Gandhi in a video posted on July 16. The caption allegedly read: “Why is the Opposition party silent?”.

“The post was intended to insult the dignity of an elected public representative,” the complaint alleged, as per the Deccan Herald report. It also accuses the other two accounts of similar offensive and provocative content.

FIR over ‘abusive remarks’ for PM Modi

Reports of police cases in Bengaluru over alleged offensive content against Rahul Gandhi comes at a time when a ‘zero FIR’ has been registered against a woman for allegedly using profane language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jantar Mantar protest against NEET-UG paper leak.

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{{^usCountry}} As reported by HT earlier, the case was filed on charges of intentional insult, statements conducing to public mischief and defamation. The video in question purportedly shows the accused using abusive language during the protest, and had been circulated widely on social media following the demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by HT earlier, the case was filed on charges of intentional insult, statements conducing to public mischief and defamation. The video in question purportedly shows the accused using abusive language during the protest, and had been circulated widely on social media following the demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

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The case against the Faridabad-based woman was filed in Noida, based on a complaint by a 32-year-old Supreme Court advocate.

Also Read: 'First you broke bones, now FIRs': Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, Shah over action against student protesters

Notably, Rahul Gandhi had spoken against registration of FIRs against students. “PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts. You are India’s past. Be careful about how you treat India’s future,” Gandhi said in an X post on Friday, without directly referring to the case in Noida.

CJP slams FIR over remarks against PM Modi

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on the other hand slammed the FIR. While CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said that the use of abusive language can be condemned, he also condemned the use of “criminal justice machinery” over it.

“Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country?” Das asked, adding that 50 % of the MPs face criminal charges, yet no action is taken against them.

Meanwhile, the girl against whom the FIR was filed has apologised for her remarks, calling them her “first and last mistake”.