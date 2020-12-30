FIR against cops for death of 20-year-old in anti-CAA protest in UP’s Bijnor, cops say clubbed with other cases

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:03 IST

The family of a young man who was killed during anti-Citizenship Act protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has filed a complaint against six policemen.

Twenty-year-old Suleman was killed during protests against the new legislation on December 20. His family claims he was shot by the police during protest.

Suleman was rushed to a local hospital after being allegedly hit by bullets where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“On December 20, there were anti-CAA protests after Friday prayers in Nahtaur area in which Suleman died. His brother Shoaib in a complaint before the police had stated that constable Mohit had killed his brother by shooting him. The complaint has been clubbed with the cases registered against the vandals,” Superintendent of Police (rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

He said there will be an impartial probe in the matter.

After initial denials, the police had admitted that Suleman died from a police bullet and that he was among the alleged rioters who opened fire at a cop from a country-made gun and that he was shot in self-defence.

“In Bijnor, some protester directly fired upon the SP. One of our brave constables, escorting him (SP), took the injury and fired back in self-defence... no firing under 129 CrPC (law on dispersing a crowd) was ordered,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh told HT.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Sunday visited Bijnor and met families those killed in violence over the amended citizenship law.

Eighteen people have died because of the violent protests against the law in Uttar Pradesh, of which at least 14 have died of bullet injuries.

The state police headquarters has directed constitution of Special Investigation Teams (SIT) under supervision of additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank officers to ensure proper investigation in all 327 FIRs registered in connection with widespread violence reported in as many as 15 districts.

Inspector general (IG) of police, law and order, Praveen Kumar said that 1,113 people have been arrested in connection with different FIRs registered across the state while preventive action had been initiated against 5,558 people.