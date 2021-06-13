FIR against doctor, 2 others for cheating on pretext of MBBS admission for daughter

A case was registered against three persons, including a Mumbai-based doctor and his peon, for allegedly duping a man of ₹11.09 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical course under the government quota, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

"The main accused, who is a resident of Sion in Mumbai, had allegedly promised the complainant to get his daughter admitted for MBBS course and took ₹11.09 lakh from the complainant during November 2020 to February 2021. As the accused failed to provide admission, the victim realised that he was cheated and approached the police. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

No arrest is made so far.

