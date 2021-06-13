Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / FIR against doctor, 2 others for cheating on pretext of MBBS admission for daughter
india news

FIR against doctor, 2 others for cheating on pretext of MBBS admission for daughter

The main accused allegedly took ₹11.09 lakh from the complainant and promised to provide MBBS admission to his daughter.
PTI | , Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:21 AM IST
No arrest is made so far.(HT file photo)

A case was registered against three persons, including a Mumbai-based doctor and his peon, for allegedly duping a man of 11.09 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter in a medical course under the government quota, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

"The main accused, who is a resident of Sion in Mumbai, had allegedly promised the complainant to get his daughter admitted for MBBS course and took 11.09 lakh from the complainant during November 2020 to February 2021. As the accused failed to provide admission, the victim realised that he was cheated and approached the police. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

No arrest is made so far.

