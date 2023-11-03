YouTuber Elvish Yadav, 5 aides booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom

YouTuber, influencer and Bigg Boss OTT2 winner Elvish Yadav and five of his associates were booked after 20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were recovered from their possession which they used during rave parties. Delhi Women Commission chief Swati Maliwal reacted to the news of FIR and posted a photo of Elvish Yadav with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. "The CM of Haryana promotes this man from the platform. On one hand, talents like @SakshiMalik, @BajrangPunia are beaten on the streets and the Haryana government promotes such people. In its videos you will find obscene comments on girls and abusive language. Leaders can do anything for votes…," Swati Maliwal tweeted.

FIR against influencer Elvish Yadav, 5 aides for rave parties with snake venom

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON